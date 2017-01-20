2017 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic cancelled
The Union Cycliste Internationale has confirmed that the both men's and women's editions of the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic have been cancelled for 2017 due to "difficulty attracting sponsor financial support". The women's race was part of the WorldTour calendar for 2017, while the men's race was one of the last remaining one-day road races on the US racing calendar.
