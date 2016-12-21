Zwift Academy transforms a rider from...

Zwift Academy transforms a rider from amateur to pro with Canyon//SRAM

Tuesday Dec 20

Leah Thorvilson has become the newest member of the Canyon//SRAM team and will be racing in the 2017 season Ever dreamed of going pro? For one woman, that dream just became a reality thanks to Zwift, Canyon//SRAM and her hard work. After 11 months, numerous challenges and intense training, former US Olympic trials marathon runner Leah Thorvilson beat out 1,200 entrants to win a place on the Canyon//SRAM team for 2017 through a talent search programme run by online training program Zwift.

Chicago, IL

