Wout Van Aert voted Best Cyclo-cross ...

Wout Van Aert voted Best Cyclo-cross Racer in 2016 Cyclingnews Reader Poll

12 hrs ago

Mathieu van der Poel after winning Zonhoven - Hansgrohe Superprestige as his rivalry with Wout van Aert is resumed for the new season In the 2015-2016 Cyclo-cross season, Wout Van Aert was an utterly dominant force, winning the overall Superprestige, Bpost Bank Trophy and World Cup series, and claiming the rainbow jersey at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships , so it is quite fitting that he was voted as the Best Cyclo-cross Racer of the year in our 2016 Cyclingnews Reader Poll. Van Aert looked as if he would ride through the entire season winning race after race.

