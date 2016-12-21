Will's grand designs
Looking the same way: Will Clarke and Richie Porte, contesting the Stan Siejka Launceston Classic on December 2, will be World Tour rivals in 2017. Picture: Scott Gelston Landing a World Tour contract for the third time in his roller-coaster career, the 31-year-old Tasmanian says he has plenty left on his bucket list.
