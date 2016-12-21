Van Winden embracing leadership role at Cycling Academy

After spending all but a few months of his decade-long pro career with the Rabobank, Belkin and LottoNL-Jumbo teams, 29-year-old Dutchman Dennis van Winden is hoping his move next season to the first-year Pro Continental squad Cycling Academy will provide new opportunities to add more lines to his palmares. "I'm one of the most experienced riders," Van Winden said of the 2017 Cycling Academy roster, which includes 12 neo-pros with an average age of 24. "I've done Classics, I've done Grand Tours, so I have to be a little bit of a role model.

