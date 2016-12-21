Van der Poel escapes serious injury i...

Van der Poel escapes serious injury in Azencross crash

Mathieu van der Poel escaped serious injury despite a nasty crash in the DVV Trophy race in Loenhout on Thursday. The Beobank-Corendon rider accelerated into a fast downhill section on the second to last lap, but hit the crest of the descent with too much speed and lost control, crashing hard down the slope and not moving for several minutes.

