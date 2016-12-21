Van der Haar to return to racing at Heusden-Zolder

Lars van der Haar will return to competition at Monday's World Cup round in Heusden-Zolder after more than month without racing, Giant-Alpecin announced in a press release Friday. The 25-year-old Dutchman, runner-up at the 2016 Cyclo-cross World Championships , injured his left rectus femoris at Superprestige Ruddervoorde in November.

