USADA Chief Travis Tygart on doping in elite sports
Travis Tygar t has headed the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency since 2007, he was on the front line of the doping scandal involving mega-abuser Lance Armstrong earlier this decade, and he has testified on the issue before Congress and international anti-doping organizations numerous times. I recently spoke with Tygart for a Q&A in the fall issue of Stanford Medicine magazine.
Cycling Discussions
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
|Wheel'n Wood (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Billy Smith
|1
