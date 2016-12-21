Unions at Colombia's Fenoco coal rail...

Unions at Colombia's Fenoco coal railway agree salary, avoid strike

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Reuters

Two unions representing workers at Colombia's principal coal railway Fenoco have reached a new salary deal with the company, Fenoco said late on Tuesday, avoiding a strike which could have stymied coal exports. Sintraime and Sintravifer union members reached a five-year deal for a salary increase as well as transport, education and food benefits, Fenoco said in a statement.

