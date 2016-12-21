Tour Down Under: Robert Gesink to lead LottoNL-Jumbo at 2017 WorldTour opener
LottoNL-Jumbo have confirmed Robert Gesink will leads its ambitions at next month's Tour Down Under in Australia. The Dutchman has ridden the WorldTour race on just one previous occasion, finishing sixth overall, and will be aiming for another high result.
