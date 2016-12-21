Tour de France wins best stage race in 2016 Cyclingnews reader poll
By the end of the second week of the race, the 2016 Tour de France was no longer a particularly close contest, but the Grand Tour managed to thrill throughout regardless of the picture atop the overall leaderboard. Indeed, readers' top three moments of the season all came from Tour de France.
