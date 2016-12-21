Time trial world champion Amber Neben signs for Virtu Pro-Veloconcept

Amber Neben will ride in the colours of Virtu Pro-Vloconcept Women in 2017, moving on from the BePink squad. The 41-year-old won her second world time trial title in 2016 after her 2008 victory and will join compatriot and fellow time trialist Carmen Small on the Danish squad now owned by former WorldTour manager Bjarne Riis and his business partner Lars Seier.

