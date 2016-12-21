Thanks, Lance Armstrong; you were bad...

Thanks, Lance Armstrong; you were bad for sport but you were good for many others

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

OPINION: Welcome to New Zealand Lance, while I won't be out riding with you, I owe you big time, so would like to say thanks. We talked about you as we sat in the cancer ward on Friday mornings in late 2012, chemicals dripping into our arms.

