Team Lotto-NL Jumbo cyclist George Bennett sidelined for start of 2017
Illness is set to rule George Bennett out of the Tour Down Under and New Zealand's Elite Road National Championships. The Team Lotto-NL Jumbo rider said he has been ordered by team hierarchy to sit out the opening two races of 2017 after being diagnosed with glandular fever.
