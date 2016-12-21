SunPower Corporation - Revolving Cred...

SunPower Corporation - Revolving Credit Agreement Covenant Non-Compliance

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

"On February 17, 2016, we entered into an amendment to the credit agreement with Credit Agricole to expand the available borrowings under the revolving credit facility to $300.0 million and to add a $200.0 million letter of credit sub-facility, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. As of October 2, 2016, we had $295.3 million available to us under the revolving credit facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... 12 hr Dina Andrews 1
Cycling shoes Dec 10 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
News Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13) Jun '16 Greg McManom 29
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,423,378

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC