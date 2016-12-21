SunPower Corporation - Revolving Credit Agreement Covenant Non-Compliance

"On February 17, 2016, we entered into an amendment to the credit agreement with Credit Agricole to expand the available borrowings under the revolving credit facility to $300.0 million and to add a $200.0 million letter of credit sub-facility, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. As of October 2, 2016, we had $295.3 million available to us under the revolving credit facility.

