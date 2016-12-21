Stetina: I almost quit cycling in April

There was a point during this season in which Peter Stetina came close to hanging up his wheels and retiring. The long and agonising comeback from a career-threatening injury sustained in 2015 had been hard enough, but when almost the entire peloton began riding away from him during the spring, he started to wonder if he was fighting a losing battle.

