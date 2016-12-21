Sir Bradley Wiggins has announced his...

Sir Bradley Wiggins has announced his retirement from professional cycling

15 hrs ago

Wiggins bows out as the proud owner of eight Olympic medals - including five golds - and became the first Briton to win the Tour de France when he claimed the yellow jersey in 2012. The 36-year-old posted a valedictory statement on his Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon, accompanying a picture of his collected race jerseys, medals and trophies.



