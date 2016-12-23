Shut Up Legs!, by Jens Voigt

Shut Up Legs!, by Jens Voigt

Title: Shut Up Legs - My Wild Ride On And Off The Bike Author: Jens Voigt Publisher: Ebury Rodale What it is: The second stab at autobiography by the Jensie Strengths: It's the Jensie Weaknesses: It's all about selling the Jensie and his Shut Up, Legs! brand "The next year [after Operacion Puerto, 2007] I got involved with the CPA, the Professional Cyclists Association, because I thought maybe I could help the sport. We worked on a lot of things, such as encouraging teams to have insurance for riders, and we lobbied for a minimum salary for neoprofessionals.

Chicago, IL

