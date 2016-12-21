Saronni reveals how he secured UAE Abu Dhabi's WorldTour licence

Giuseppe Saronni has revealed how he managed to win a race against time to secure a WorldTour licence for the UAE Abu Dhabi team after expected sponsorship from China failed to materialise. The 1982 world champion has been the long-time manager of the Lampre-Merida team but revealed plans for a Chinese WorldTour team in late August, with the TJ Sport business consortium announced as a major sponsor and investor in a project to help develop Chinese cycling.

