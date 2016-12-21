Reduced 12-rider roster in 2017 for ONE Pro Cycling

ONE Pro Cycling have announced its trimmed 12-rider roster for the 2017 season that will see the British team drop back down to the Continental level after racing under a Pro-Continental license in 2016. A shortfall in funding following the decision by Factor Bikes to end its commitment contributed to the team's smaller roster in 2017 that welcomes onboard two signings in Tom Stewart and Will Harper.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.