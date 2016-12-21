Rafa Valls to lead Lotto Soudal at 2017 Tour Down Under

Lotto Soudal team manager Marc Sergeant has revealed the seven-rider team for next month's Australian WorldTour races with Rafa Valls to aim for another top-ten result at the Tour Down Under and strong showing at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race . Australian Adam Hansen has also been selected for both races while Briton James Shaw will make his professional debut with the team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.