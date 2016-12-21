Rafa Valls to lead Lotto Soudal at 2017 Tour Down Under
Lotto Soudal team manager Marc Sergeant has revealed the seven-rider team for next month's Australian WorldTour races with Rafa Valls to aim for another top-ten result at the Tour Down Under and strong showing at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race . Australian Adam Hansen has also been selected for both races while Briton James Shaw will make his professional debut with the team.
