Quintana's 2017 Giro d'Italia participation not decided yet, says Unzue
Movistar manager Eusebio Unzue has tempered Nairo Quintana 's declaration that he will ride the 2017 Giro d'Italia by saying that the Colombian's race schedule for the coming season has not yet been decided in full. Quintana announced his intention to ride the Giro during an interview with Colombian newspaper El Tiempo earlier this week.
