Quintana will ride the 2017 Giro d'Italia
Nairo Quintana will race the Giro d'Italia before making another run at the Tour de France in 2017, according to Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, confirming earlier rumors that the Movistar rider might make the start in the Italian Grand Tour. "Everything is determined already.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
|Wheel'n Wood (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Billy Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC