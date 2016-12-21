Portugal's biggest shipper ETE seeks ...

Portugal's biggest shipper ETE seeks potential investors, possible IPO

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

Dec 20 Portugal's largest shipping company, Grupo ETE, is preparing to open up its capital to outside investors and is studying the possibility of an initial public offering as it seeks to speed up expansion in Latin America, CEO Luis Nagy told Reuters. Family-owned ETE, which was set up 80 years ago, focuses on river transport and is the sector leader in the Iberian Peninsula.

