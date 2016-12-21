Pinarello F8 wins Best Road Bike in t...

Pinarello F8 wins Best Road Bike in the 2016 Cyclingnews reader poll

Pinarello prepared a custom Dogma F8 for two-time Tour de France winner and this year's favorite Chris Froome. The subtle finish features a rhinoceros in reference to Froome's African roots and to help bring awareness to the precarious situation of the iconic animal The Pinarello F8 beat the Specialized Tarmac used by Etixx-QuickStep , Astana and Tinkoff in 2016, which secured 18% of the votes.

