Peter Sagan reveals Bora-Hansgrohe World Champion Specialized Venge ViAS

12 hrs ago

Peter Sagan received a special package before Christmas - from American bike sponsor Specialized, who presented him with his 2017 Venge ViAS which he will ride with his new Bora-Hansgrohe team. The paint job for the World Champion is a sleek iridescent silver, subtly reflecting the rainbow colours.

