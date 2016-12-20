Noble balancing under-23 targets with...

Noble balancing under-23 targets with developmental goals

The top under-23 rider in the UCI women's cyclo-cross rankings as of the final week of 2016, 21-year-old Ellen Noble , is living up to expectations and then some as one of the most promising riders in the American women's field. The defending US under-23 champion has made consistent progress in her development up to this point since she began focusing more squarely on cyclo-cross after getting her start on the mountain bike.

