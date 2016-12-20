News Year's resolutions for Boels Dolmans riders - Women's News Shorts
Riders from the world's best women's team engaged in the time-honoured tradition of making a few News Year's resolutions, going so far as to immortalize their promises on video and posting them to the Boels Dolmans Facebook page. "We jumped on the New Year's Resolution bandwagon with this one," the team wrote in a message accompanying the video.
