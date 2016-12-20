New year honours right across the Welsh sporting world

Football success in Euro 2016 sees manager Chris Coleman receive an OBE, and former FAW president Trefor Lloyd Hughes handed an MBE. Wales' Paralympians have been recognised too with javelin-thrower Hollie Arnold, swimmer Aaron Moores and table-tennis player Rob Davies awarded MBEs after winning gold in Rio in the summer, along with Swansea-based boccia player David Smith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.