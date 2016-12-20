New year honours right across the Welsh sporting world
Football success in Euro 2016 sees manager Chris Coleman receive an OBE, and former FAW president Trefor Lloyd Hughes handed an MBE. Wales' Paralympians have been recognised too with javelin-thrower Hollie Arnold, swimmer Aaron Moores and table-tennis player Rob Davies awarded MBEs after winning gold in Rio in the summer, along with Swansea-based boccia player David Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Dec 28
|Dina Andrews
|1
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC