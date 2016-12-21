Mark Cavendish aiming to build his 2017 campaign around the Tour de ...
Pep's A 50m Saint: City to make huge offer for Van Dijk as Guardiola looks to shore up his leaky defence in January Mark Cavendish will build his 2017 campaign around the Tour de France after he and his team-mates proved they were 'a force to be reckoned with' at this year's race. The British star moved to Team Dimension Data last year as the South African-based outfit prepared for their first season in cycling's top flight, the WorldTour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
|Wheel'n Wood (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Billy Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC