LottoNl-Jumbo to pass on Tour of Turkey in 2017
The Dutch team will miss one race, the Presidential Tour of Turkey, which is scheduled to take place from April 18-23, according to Wielerflits.nl . Team director Nico Verhoeven said the race doesn't fit in the schedule, but played down the role that the country's political situation played in the team's decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
|Wheel'n Wood (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Billy Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC