Legends ride into town

Julian Dean will never forget the sight of thousands of cycling fans lining the road, cheering him on as he was about to begin a time trial in his first Tour de France. This is just one of the special snippets New Zealand's most successful professional cyclist will share with guests at the Legends of Cycling dinner on January 8. He, along with Australia's triple winner of the Tour de France green jersey, Robbie McEwen, will be guest speakers at the dinner following the Elite Road National Cycling Championships and wrapping up the Hawke's Bay Summer Cycling Carnival.

