Lance Armstrong shares Christmas card...

Lance Armstrong shares Christmas card photo with his five children and current girlfriend

15 hrs ago

He has been with Anna Hastings, 34, since 2008; they have two kids, and he has three more from his ex-wife One-time world legend Lance Armstrong's career as a professional cyclist might be over thanks to his doping scandal, but he certainly seems to have a lot to look forward to in these pictures from his Instagram account. The former sportsman, who lost all of his achievements from 1998 onwards after it emerged that he had used performance-enhancing drugs over the course of his career, posted an adorable photograph of himself, his long-time girlfriend Anna Hastings, 34, and his five children Friday.

Chicago, IL

