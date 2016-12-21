Kelderman brings it back to basics at Team Sunweb
In 2014 Wilco Kelderman was heralded as the next big thing in Dutch stage racing. Seventh in the Giro d'Italia was backed by fourth at the Criterium du Dauphine and it looked as though Belkin Pro Cycling had their hands on one of the hottest young prospects in the sport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
|Wheel'n Wood (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Billy Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC