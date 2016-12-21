Giro d'Italia victory headlines Lotto...

Giro d'Italia victory headlines LottoNL-Jumbo's 2017 season objectives

Dutch WorldTour team LottoNL-Jumbo launched its 2017 season in Amsterdam, outlining its primary season objectives of overall Giro d'Italia success with Steven Kruijswijk and revealing its new Shimano made yellow and black kit. LottoNL-Jumbo will also be aiming for Tour de France stage success with Robert Gesink and sprint victories across the season with Dutch national champion Dylan Groenewegen .

Chicago, IL

