Gaviria wants to make Paris-Roubaix debut in 2017

After shining at the Tour de San Luis in each of the past two seasons, Fernando Gaviria will again begin his season in Argentina when he lines up at the Vuelta a San Juan from January 23 to 29. Gaviria announced his arrival as a sprinter when he scorched to a brace of stage wins in front of Mark Cavendish in San Luis in 2015, and he claimed another stage victory in the race last year. This time around, the 22-year-old is set to be among the marquee names at the 35th edition of the Vuelta a San Juan, which will also feature Vincenzo Nibali , Bauke Mollema and Gaviria's Quick-Step teammate Tom Boonen.

