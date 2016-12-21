Froome's Mont Ventoux run named Momen...

Froome's Mont Ventoux run named Moment of the Year in Cyclingnews Reader Poll

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Cycling News

The sight of the yellow jersey making his way up one of the Tour's most iconic mountains, on foot, without his bike, was the defining image of this year's edition and one that instantly etched itself into the rich tapestry of the race. It was the most dramatic moment by some distance the leader of a team synonymous with control being plunged into utter chaos.

