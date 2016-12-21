Former Tour de France champ Wiggins r...

Former Tour de France champ Wiggins retires from cycling

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, former Tour de France winner and Olympic Gold medalist Britain's Bradley Wiggins greets spectators prior to competing in the six day race at the Kuipke velodrome in Ghent, Belgium, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Wiggins announced his retirement from professional cycling on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... 5 hr Dina Andrews 1
Cycling shoes Dec 10 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
News Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13) Jun '16 Greg McManom 29
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,958 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,386

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC