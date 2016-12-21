Former British Cycling coach claims there was a 'macho and brutal' culture under Brailsford

Former British Cycling national coach Ken Matheson has told a UK Sport investigation there was "macho and brutal" culture at British Cycling under Dave Brailsford's management, claiming he was "bullied and harassed" and as a consequence even contemplated suicide. According to the Daily Mail, Matheson is one of at least seven individuals including world and Olympic champion cyclists and British Cycling coaches to have cited Brailsford when giving evidence to the UK Sport investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.