Esteban Chaves voted Breakthrough Rider of the Year in 2016 Cyclingnews Reader Poll

In 2015, Esteban Chaves hinted at future Grand Tour greatness when he came fifth in the Vuelta a Espaa, and this year confirmed his prowess with a near-miss victory, coming second at the Giro d'Italia, and rode to a consistently strong Vuelta to take third. His victories in Il Lombardia and the Giro dell'Emilia and stage win in the Giro are ample reasons for why Cyclingnews readers elected him Breakthrough Rider of the Year in our annual poll.

