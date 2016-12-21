Elia Viviani voted best track racer i...

Elia Viviani voted best track racer in 2016 Cyclingnews Reader Poll - Video

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

The Olympic Games men's Omnium provided some of the most exciting, unexpected, and brilliant moments of the year in track racing, so it is no surprise that the Cyclingnews readers voted gold medalist Elia Viviani as the Best Track Racer of 2016. Viviani had a point to prove when it came to the Olympic Games omnium: in the World Championships earlier in the year, he had a 14-point lead coming into the final of the six events, but found himself heavily marked by Colombian Fernado Gaviria and, in the final sprint, was out-sprinted by Briton Mark Cavendish who was solidly sixth overall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Wed Dina Andrews 1
Cycling shoes Dec 10 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
News Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13) Jun '16 Greg McManom 29
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,156

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC