Elia Viviani voted best track racer in 2016 Cyclingnews Reader Poll - Video

The Olympic Games men's Omnium provided some of the most exciting, unexpected, and brilliant moments of the year in track racing, so it is no surprise that the Cyclingnews readers voted gold medalist Elia Viviani as the Best Track Racer of 2016. Viviani had a point to prove when it came to the Olympic Games omnium: in the World Championships earlier in the year, he had a 14-point lead coming into the final of the six events, but found himself heavily marked by Colombian Fernado Gaviria and, in the final sprint, was out-sprinted by Briton Mark Cavendish who was solidly sixth overall.

