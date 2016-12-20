Dombrowski: I'm still trying to figur...

Dombrowski: I'm still trying to figure out how far I can go

Earlier this year Joe Dombrowski made the decision to extend his stay at the Cannondale-Drapac team for a further two years testament to the fact that, after a shaky start to his professional career at Team Sky, the young American has found his feet and is making progress. Dombrowski was considered one of the most exciting prospects in the sport when he signed for Sky, the Baby Giro champion joining the big budget team who'd just won their first Tour de France.

