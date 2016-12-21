Dennis playing the long game as he aims to develop into Grand Tour contender

The first time the Tour Down Under finished in Paracombe, it was Rohan Dennis taking the win and setting up his GC victory A former world champion in the velodrome, Rohan Dennis has steadily improved as an all-rounder since setting his sights on the road. Having joined BMC Racing towards the end of the 2014 season, the 26-year-old Australian has captured a GC win at his home WorldTour stage race, the Tour Down Under , a well as a time trial victory and a brief stint in yellow at the Tour de France , among other notable results.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.