Dennis playing the long game as he aims to develop into Grand Tour contender

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Cycling News

The first time the Tour Down Under finished in Paracombe, it was Rohan Dennis taking the win and setting up his GC victory A former world champion in the velodrome, Rohan Dennis has steadily improved as an all-rounder since setting his sights on the road. Having joined BMC Racing towards the end of the 2014 season, the 26-year-old Australian has captured a GC win at his home WorldTour stage race, the Tour Down Under , a well as a time trial victory and a brief stint in yellow at the Tour de France , among other notable results.

