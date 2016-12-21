Dennis playing the long game as he aims to develop into Grand Tour contender
The first time the Tour Down Under finished in Paracombe, it was Rohan Dennis taking the win and setting up his GC victory A former world champion in the velodrome, Rohan Dennis has steadily improved as an all-rounder since setting his sights on the road. Having joined BMC Racing towards the end of the 2014 season, the 26-year-old Australian has captured a GC win at his home WorldTour stage race, the Tour Down Under , a well as a time trial victory and a brief stint in yellow at the Tour de France , among other notable results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
|Wheel'n Wood (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Billy Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC