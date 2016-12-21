Defining moments from 2016 - Gallery

Defining moments from 2016 - Gallery

Femke van den Driessche during the under 23 women's race at the cyclo-cross World Championships, she was later disqualified after a motor was discovered in her bike Anna van der Breggen sprints to victory in the Olympic Games elite women's road race shortly after her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten suffered a horrible crash Fabian Cancellara sits in the hotseat as he waits to find out if he is the 2016 Olympic time trial champion.

