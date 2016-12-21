Defining moments from 2016 - Gallery

Femke van den Driessche during the under 23 women's race at the cyclo-cross World Championships, she was later disqualified after a motor was discovered in her bike Anna van der Breggen sprints to victory in the Olympic Games elite women's road race shortly after her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten suffered a horrible crash Fabian Cancellara sits in the hotseat as he waits to find out if he is the 2016 Olympic time trial champion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.