Daily Mail claims Brailsford tried to 'kill' the mystery package story

Tuesday Dec 20

Dave Brailsford tried to dispel suspicions about his behaviour and the contents of the mysterious jiffy bag when speaking to the British parliamentary hearing of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee on Monday but he remains at the centre of the controversy involving Team Sky and British Cycling after being accused of offering alternatives to Daily Mail journalist Matt Lawton in order to 'kill' the story. Lawton writes in Tuesday's Daily Mail : "This newspaper is obliged to reveal the lengths Brailsford went to in an attempt to kill a story he feared could mark 'the end of Team Sky'."

