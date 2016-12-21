Cycling Academy looks to the future with new development team
Guy Leshem, Omer Goldstein, Ido Bear, Guy Niv, Itamar Einhorn, Guy Sessler, Yam Poliak, Uri Leoncini join directors Oscar Guerrero, Kjell Calstrom and Aviad Izrael. Along with jumping to the Pro Continental level for 2017, the Israel Cycling Academy has founded an eight-rider development team to help younger riders move to the next level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|15 hr
|Dina Andrews
|1
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC