Cycling Academy looks to the future with new development team

Guy Leshem, Omer Goldstein, Ido Bear, Guy Niv, Itamar Einhorn, Guy Sessler, Yam Poliak, Uri Leoncini join directors Oscar Guerrero, Kjell Calstrom and Aviad Izrael. Along with jumping to the Pro Continental level for 2017, the Israel Cycling Academy has founded an eight-rider development team to help younger riders move to the next level.

