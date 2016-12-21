Cycling Academy camp goes way beyond ...

Cycling Academy camp goes way beyond bikes - Gallery

December training camps often include cross-training and team-building experiences that reach well outside of cycling, but the Cycling Academy riders in Israel over the past 10 days have been combining training for the 2017 season with a daily dose of site-seeing and cultural education about the Middle Eastern country that is rich in history and religious significance for people around the world. The team visited a Bedouin village to sample a traditional dinner and try out the local four-legged means of transportation.

