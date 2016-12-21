Cookson hails 2016 as a 'year of real progress'

UCI President Brian Cookson discussed the "great progress" cycling's governing body made in 2016 in a Q&A posted to the UCI website on Friday. The 65-year-old Briton touched on his highlights of 2016 in a number of his responses to questions regarding the year in review, with the Olympics, the inaugural Women's WorldTour, "spectator-friendly" changes to track cycling regulations and sport's inroads into the Chinese market among the main focal points of discussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.