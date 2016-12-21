Cookson hails 2016 as a 'year of real progress'
UCI President Brian Cookson discussed the "great progress" cycling's governing body made in 2016 in a Q&A posted to the UCI website on Friday. The 65-year-old Briton touched on his highlights of 2016 in a number of his responses to questions regarding the year in review, with the Olympics, the inaugural Women's WorldTour, "spectator-friendly" changes to track cycling regulations and sport's inroads into the Chinese market among the main focal points of discussion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
|Wheel'n Wood (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Billy Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC