Contador still feels capable of winning the Tour de France
Alberto Contador believes that he is still capable of winning the Tour de France despite his disappointments in the race in recent seasons. The 34-year-old has joined Trek-Segafredo for 2017 following the disbandment of Tinkoff, and he is seeking a third Tour victory to follow his triumphs of 2007 and 2009.
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cycling shoes
|Dec 10
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
|Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13)
|Jun '16
|Greg McManom
|29
|Wheel'n Wood (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Billy Smith
|1
