Contador still feels capable of winni...

Contador still feels capable of winning the Tour de France

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Cycling News

Alberto Contador believes that he is still capable of winning the Tour de France despite his disappointments in the race in recent seasons. The 34-year-old has joined Trek-Segafredo for 2017 following the disbandment of Tinkoff, and he is seeking a third Tour victory to follow his triumphs of 2007 and 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cycling shoes Dec 10 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
News Cycling: Lance Armstrong 'still lying' says USA... (Jan '13) Jun '16 Greg McManom 29
Wheel'n Wood (Apr '16) Apr '16 Billy Smith 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,477 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,133

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC