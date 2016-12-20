Comeback victory at nationals was best moment of her career says Worrack

Trixi Worrack parks up for sign in at the 116 km Stage 5 of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016 Trixi Worrack leading CANYON//SRAM Racing at the 26.4 km Stage 2 Team Time Trial of the Boels Ladies Tour 2016 Trixi Worrack has plenty of victories on her palmares, including the Primavera Rosa, the Tours of California and Qatar, and two world team time trial titles, but she describes her victory in the individual time trial at this year's German national championships as the best moment of her 16-year career to date.

